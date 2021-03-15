70 years ago...
From the March 15, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The 1950 health survey for the county shows that the birth rate was double the death rate at 247 births to 106 deaths.
- Jackson County grand jury indicted Maude Thomas with charges of second degree murder in the shooting death of her former husband Eddie Thomas, age 36. The couple lived in McArthur and Eddie passed after spending three days in Holzer Hospital.
- The community Research Bureau gives The Enquirer a rating of AA, calling the paper "One of the better weekly newspapers in America".
60 years ago...
From the March 16, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mrs. Etta Warner of Dundas tells The Enquirer of her two most prized possessions, a brooch and pair of earrings made form human hair. The hair was from her step-mother Alpha Johnson Zimmerman and is over 88 years old at the time.
- Five new oil wells are drilled in the county according to the Division of Geological Survey.
- John Salts fills the vacancy at the McArthur Board of Education left with the resignation of Florabelle Funk.
40 years ago...
From the March 11, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Change comes to Vinton County National Bank with the election of three new members to their Board of Directors. Ruth Molihan was elected as Vice President serving alongside Sarah N. Crow as the new director. Jan Nice was also elected as the new executive secretary.
- County Commissioners take bids for the building of a courthouse in town square as the original courthouse built in 1855 is set to be dismantled.
- Telephone lines are set to be laid in McArthur by the General telephone Company of Ohio.
