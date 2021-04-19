70 years ago...
From the April 19, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The village of McArthur celebrated MacArthur Day on April 18, 1951 in tribute to General Douglas MacArthur with the entire town of 1,400 in attendance.
- Grocers in Ross, Pickaway, Fayette, Vinton, and Jackson counties are advised by the Office of Price Stabilization to attend a meeting concerning new ceiling price legislation
- A Red Cross fund drive bags a total of $1,065.88, falling short of the expected $2,500.
60 years ago...
From the April 20, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- 14 year-old boy Randall Van Hoose of Mt. Pleasant has a delinquency hearing set for Friday April 21, 1961 after a three day crime spree where he broke into and ransacked five summer cabins. He also held a gun on two individuals, including former Vinton County Sheriff Harold Steele. A variety of items were taken including multiple weapons, tools, and camping supplies.
- Londonderry native Joseph B. Wheeler celebrated his 100th birthday on April 15, 1961 from an Athens rest home.
- Andy Morrow, survivor of an Easter Day car accident that left his cousin deceased, is steadily improving at University Hospital in Columbus. His broken leg is scheduled to be set.
40 years ago...
From the April 15, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Cuts proposed by Reagan administration regarding the postal subsidy is reported to impact the Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library Mail-a-Book if enacted by Congress.
- G & J Auto Parts will open a new store in McArthur on April 27 after purchasing the Gallipolis Parts Warehouse.
- Natalie Cottrill receives a scholarship worth $1,000 from Baldwin Wallace University where she plans to get a Bachelors in Music degree. She was a senior at Vinton County High School at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.