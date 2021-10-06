70 years ago...
From the Oct. 4, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A petition calling for the release of Thomas O’Leary from prison was circulated by relatives, friends and neighbors O’Leary, who was arrested the previous week after fingerprints taken by the sheriff matched those of Thomas Thornton. Thornton had been living in Vinton County for 13 years under the name “O’Leary” following his escape from prison. The Vinton County Sheriff, William Brown, was sympathetic to the cause and said that Thornton had never given the authorities trouble during his 13 years of hiding. Thornton served five years of a 20 year sentence for shooting a Dayton police officer with intent to kill before escaping prison. Thornton was also facing charges for assaulting a Vinton County man with a hammer with intent to kill.
60 years ago...
From the Oct. 5, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Grandma Emma Gatewood, the first solo female thru-hiker of the Appalachian Trail, which she accomplished at age 67, hiked 60 miles from her trailer court at Cheshire to attend a Buckeye Trail trustees meeting in Logan. She passed through MicArthur and Wilkesville on her way.
50 years ago...
From the Oct. 6, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Sharon DePue, a 16-year-old student at Vinton County High School, was transported to Chillicothe City Hospital after George Andrews, an assistant village officer in McArthur, shot her on accident. The incident happened after a car carrying DePue and several friends back up into the officer. Andrews said the hit wasn’t enough to cause him to lose his footing. He then drew his gun to fire at the car’s tires, but shot DePue, who was sitting in the backseat. No charges were filed at the time of The Courier’s reporting.
40 years ago...
From the Oct. 7, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A project by the Town and Country Hillbillies 4-H Club won first place in the “Help Keep Ohio Beautiful” contest for the Jackson Extension Area. Their project involved the beautification of the Vinton County Junior Fairgrounds, which included decorating the area with painted barrels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.