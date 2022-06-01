From the June 12, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A sit-down strike of about 40 employees of the Anderson Brothers Construction Co. on a pipeline project in Wilkesville Township settled that Monday. Sheriff William Brown reported no violence at the strike regarding pipeline construction for the Texas Eastern Transmission Corp.
60 years ago...
From the June 7, 1962 edition of The McArthur-Democrat:
The Vinton County Commissioners rejected a motion from Richland Township residents during its Tuesday meeting that would have made a road connecting Allensville with the Kelly Church area part of the county highway system.
The reason, Commissioners M.L. Shea and Raymond Cottrill said, to go against the motion was the county had more mileage that it could maintain financially.
50 years ago...
From the June 7, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Board of Education went ahead with a tentative order with 10 school buses at the total price of $84,550. The purchase followed an order of 15 the previous year, but this was after years without purchasing needed vehicles.
40 years ago...
From the June 9, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The 1982 Primary Election took place in Vinton County, an election including state races for governor and local races for county commissioner. Two school levies for the vocational school and community school, while a levy for the library failed.
