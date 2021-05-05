70 years ago...
From the May 3, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Anita Ruth King, 8th
- grader at Allensville Consolidated School has won the county spelling bee for the second year in a row
- “Time of Their lives” a play written by william fisher is presented by the senior class of Zaleski School. The play is about a small college newspaper called “The Rattlesnake” and the trials and tribulations of its staff.
- A bus carrying church members crashed into a concrete wall in Weirton WV, killing ten and injuring 50.
60 years ago...
From the May 4, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Wilton High School announces that Karan Knox will be crowned valedictorian and Elza Lambert salutatorian at graduation held on may 11.
- VC farmers report to be about two weeks behind on work following a spring full of heavy rainfall and cold conditions.
- McArthur purchases 2 40 acre tracks of land for use of a new lagoon type sewage disposal pond.
40 years ago...
From the April 29, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- VCHS band is set to compete in the Ohio Music Education sponsored State Band and Chorus competition in Columbus.
- Rachel Smith retires from her 35 year career as a public servant in the county. She started part time at the treasurers offic
- e and then moved to the auditors office and finally ended her career as a secretary for the extension office and the Hamden HUD office.
- State parks began accepting camping reservations beginning May 1, 1981. 11 parks had available camping areas for first come first serve basis rentals.
