70 years ago...
From the Nov. 30, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A record breaking snow storm hit the county with 2 feet of snow, engulfing roadways and closing schools
- Most roads only open one lane due to heavy snows as highway crews work around the clock to clear them.
- Max Cox of McArthur competes with the livestock judging team from Ohio State University at the International Livestock Exposition. The team took home second place.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 1, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Local McArthur resident Ernestine Grimmett won at the sectional level of the National Cherry Pie Contest. She moved on to compete at the national contest in Columbus Dec. 3rd 1960.
- Andy Woodgeard was interviewed for the paper at age 84. He was the son of a Vinton County Civil War veteran George Washington Woodgeard.
- The Freedom Riders, who were the 1960's version of the Pony Express, visited the county. They were carrying a scroll across the country from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. The scroll was meant for the President to document the dangers of communism.
50 years ago...
From the Nov. 26, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Walker Furniture was finishing the final preparations to open the next week on Dec. 1st.
- A fund is established for Paul Michael Henderson of Ray, Ohio to help pay for a brain surgery needed to help him combat a disease causing muscle deterioration.
- Lawyers for Oliver Mills, accused of murdering former Sheriff Harold Steele, filed two motions court. One to lower the charge from murder to manslaughter and another for a change of venue. No answers were given but the trial date was set for Dec. 9th.
40 years ago...
From the Nov. 26, 1980 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- Robert R Will Jr. is awarded the Man of the Year award for the county by the Southeastern Ohio Regional Council.
- Ronald Marion Sharrett of Chillicothe appeared in county court on Tuesday after being charged on an incident of punching Randy Murdoch in the face at the McArthur Kroger. He plead guilty without assistance of a lawyer.
- The Blues Brothers played at the Vinton Theatre Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. each night.
