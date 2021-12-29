70 years ago...
From the Dec. 27, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat:Enquirer:
Three Vinton County men were held in a Franklin County jail, each on a $2,000 bond, for their alleged involvement in a cattle rustling ring that had been stealing cattle from farmers throughout Southeast Ohio. Alvah Jividen, 31, of Hamden, and his brother William Jividen Jr., 26, of McArthur, as well as Eugene Campbell, 23, of McArthur plead not guilty to charges of cattle theft.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 28, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A lawsuit that would have issued a temporary restraining order on the Vinton County Board of Education from adopting a resolution to create a new school district to join the Hamden district with the other Vinton County school districts was dropped on Dec. 13. The board was previously unable to enact the resolution during its Dec. 12 meeting, as the lawsuit was filed on Dec. 11. Previously, the board proposed consolidating the school districts of Hamden, McArthur, Brown-Zaleski, Wilton and Swan and to build a new high school center, leaving the elementary schools in their current positions.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 29, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Courier reported several early filings for the 1972 election. Delno L. McClure, a Republican, had filed to run for Vinton County Sheriff against incumbent Dale E. Zinn, a Democrat. The Courier reported that two incumbent Republican county commissioners, Raymond Cottrill, of Hamden, and Robert Bethel, of McArthur, planned to run for re-election.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 30, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Courier reported that the General Telephone Co. of Ohio budgeted a $1.9 million capital expansion project for its Jackson district for 1982. Plans included building more call transmitting and distribution facilities, expansion of the district’s outside cable network and call switching additions to be completed in McArthur.
