From the June 5, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
John Paul Riffle, son of Rev. and Mrs. Friner Riffle of McArthur, left for Japan on a six-month mission with the U.S. Navy. He had left earlier in May for San Diego before arriving at Pearl Harbor, where he would stay for two weeks.
60 years ago...
From the May 31, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A new restaurant tavern was set to open that following day, June 1, on state Route 50 west of McArthur. The Jacque's Supper Club was set to provide a dance band on the weekends.
50 years ago...
From the May 31, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Vinton County High School graduated 132 students during its May 25 ceremony at the high school gymnasium. Donna Lafferty delivered the salutatory address, while Kathy Fetherolf gave the valedictory address.
40 years ago...
From the June 2, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Education Office received a letter from Ohio Department of Tax Equalization Commissioner Robert R. Kinney saying the schools needed to pass a $2 million renewal vocational levy to qualify for state funds. A vote was scheduled for that following Monday, June 8.
