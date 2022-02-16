70 years ago…
From the Feb. 14, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Village of McArthur received national recognition for a successful “clean-up, fix-up” week held in the village during the prior spring season. The National Clean-up, Paint-up, Fix-Up Bureau in Washington D.C. awarded the village with a certificate of achievement, Only two other Ohio municipalities were mentioned during the award ceremony – Cleveland and Cincinnati. Awards were distributed based off before and after pictures submitted to contest judges.
60 years ago…
From the Feb. 15, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Vinton Countians united in their support of a 1962 heart fund campaign drive, with several fundraising activities taking place throughout the county. The American Legion Grove in Wilkesville hosted a “Sweetheart Dance” and supper at the Swan School. Other efforts included calling on businesses for contributions, while other Vinton Countians went door to door to distribute leaflets with information about heart attacks. A bowling tournament was also planned to help raise money and awareness of heart disease.
50 years ago…
From the Feb. 16, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Sheriff Dale Zinn found two boys wandering alone on U.S. Route 50 just outside of McArthur. They were seen riding their bicycles earlier in the day near an iron bridge on South Spring Street, and their bicycles were found below their bridge shortly before Zinn discovered the boys on Route 50. One boy had yet to be identified, but the other was identified as Mike Murphy, age 6.
40 years ago…
From the Feb. 17, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Ten thousand pounds of American processed cheese arrived at the Jackson Ice and Storage plant in Jackson to be distributed by the Jackson-Vinton Community Action Agency. Each interested family received five pounds of free cheese, with no proof of income required to receive cheese. Cheese distribution began Feb. 16 at the Washington Center in Jackson; Feb. 18 at the Jackson Square Shopping Center; Feb. 19 at McArthur’s community center; Feb. 22 at Oak Hill’s Gateway parking lot; and Feb. 23 at Fruth Pharmacy’s parking lot in Wellston.
