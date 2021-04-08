70 years ago...
From the April 5, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- McArthur High School continues its run on the list of first grade high schools approved by the State Department of Education, with the siting the schools “distinctive” instruction and growing library.
- Another telegram is received from Mrs. Minerva Braddock by her sister Bertha Paster further stating she will arrive home in a week which is now assumed to be Washington Court House. Her parents have not received any other information beyond the telegram received the previous week. There is plans for a family reunion upon her arrival.
- Baton twirlers form seven counties are scheduled to compete in McArthur for an all day twirling clinic and audition. Those receiving first ranking will then compete at Ohio University in a competition sponsored by Drum Majors of America.
60 years ago...
From the April 6, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Marcia Ann Coll, 18 of Jackson, is killed in a head-on car accident on Easter while testing out a new car. She was the daughter of former Jackson County Commissioner and a freshman studying at Ohio University. Her cousin Andy Morrow was taken to Logan hospital in critical condition. Those in the other car were not seriously injured.
- Wescoat Memorial library decides to join in observance of National Library Week.
- Conferences are scheduled with state officials after Vinton County Health Department brings down a health order to close camping at Lake Alma due to lack of convenient toilets, occasionally flooding, lack of adequate garbage disposal, and a danger of vehicles leaving the road and traveling into the camping area.
40 years ago...
From the April 1, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Three students are expelled for the remained of the school year after the March 13th issue at VCHS. The issue began as a protest of where students were told to wait for buses and escalated from there.
- A dedication ceremony of a plaque for McArthur Volunteer Firefighter Carey Paul Reynolds was held after he lost his life on an emergency call when the ambulance he was in struck a tree that fell in a roadway.
- Four power saws were stolen from Souders Hardware in Hamden after thieves smashed the front window around 4:30 a.m.
