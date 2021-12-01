70 years ago...
From the Nov. 29, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Remodeling of the McArthur post office was completed by local village contractor Cecil M. Allison. Allison installed a new sound-proof ceiling, new asphalt tile floor, new flourescent lights, new forced air gas furnances, a new entrance vestibule and redecorated the walls. Following the remodel, the post office awaited the arrival and installation of $7,500 in new equipment, which included 480 combination lock boxes, new sorting and dumping cases and other postal equipment.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 30, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The bodies of two Ohio railroaders, one of whom was from Wilkesville, were recovered from the Poca River on Thanksgiving Day. According to the coroner, both men drowned when the units of a diesel locomotive plunged into the river as a bridge collapsed, which resulted in the derailment of a New York Central freight train. Four other crewmen were unharmed in the accident. According to an unnamed NYC official, the derailment had occurred when a rail separation happened about 200 yards from the bridge as the train approached. One of the chemical-laden tank cars attached to the train caught fire in the crash.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 1, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
VINCO Broadcasting, the county’s new radio station at the time, took air for the first time Nov. 29, 1971. Program Manager Frank Krauss signed the station on for the first time to provide programming for students riding buses to and from school. Music and information segments were played to improve student attitudes toward school and school bus riding. The 24 Vinton County students who helped produce content for the radio station selected their top ten songs at the time.
From first to tenth, they were “Old Fashioned Love Song” by Three Dog Night; “Brand New Key” by Melanie; “Baby I’m a Want You” by Bread; “Got to Be There” by Michael Jackson; “Theme from ‘Shaft’” by Isaac Hayes; “Wild Night” by Van Morrison; “What Are You Doing Sunday” by Dawn; “Stones” by Neil Diamond; “Absolutely Right” by Five Man Electrical Band; and “All I Ever Need is You” by Sony and Cher.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 2, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Commissioners were unable to reach an agreement on how to install a fire escape at the county jail and began considering its renovation. Jail inspector Kirk rejected two sets of blueprints, and doubts were raised concerning the architects’ knowledge of jail standards at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.