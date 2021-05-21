70 years ago...
From the May 17, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Freddie Marks, 14 of Zaleski, drowned in Raccoon Creek pool after being swept into a whirlpool at the swimming hole. The boy was unable to swim and Mrs. Charles Nicholson attempted to save him but was almost drowned himself.
- U.S. Senator Robert Nixon (R-California) is the son of Hugh Nixon, a former Creola resident. He had recently given an address to the Ohio State Bar Association in Columbus.
- The conversion of McArthur’s telephone exchange to fully automatic dial service is delayed bye the inability to deliver the necessary equipment due to the Korean War taking priority.
60 years ago...
From the May 18, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mrs. Roy Burt retires from teaching after 38 years. She spent 26 years as a teacher in Vinton County starting in a one room schoolhouse in Ross County.
- Keith Angles, a two year old boy who’s parents grew up in Vinton and Dundas, passed away due to suffocation after falling into an outside toilet near Dayton.
- The Dundas Local School District officially closed with all students being transferred to McArthur Local District.
40 years ago...
From the May 13, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Ann Gray Wilton is awarded the Amy A. Allen Outstanding Special Education Teacher of the Year Award. At the time, she taught pre-school students with increased need for assistance at Wilton Elementary School.
- Village council members voted to allow the Mayor to permit drilling by a mining company on village owned property in search of coal deposits. The land that will be drilled consisted of 27 acres of land east of the landfill.
- Earlier in the month, the Vinton County Community School participated in the Regional Special Olympics at Rio Grande College. There were 38 events in the program and students from the school received 12 first place ribbons, 8 second place ribbons, five third place ribbons, eight fourth place ribbons, two fifth place ribbons, and three sixth place ribbons.
