70 years ago...

From the Oct. 18, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

Lindsey J. LeMasters, 18, received severe injuries to his right leg after a shotgun being loaded by LeMasters’ 13-year-old brother accidentally discharged. He was taken to Holzer hospital for treatment.

60 years ago...

From the Oct. 19, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

Two students from McArthur, Carol Jean Conway and Paul Dunkle, were selected to perform in an opera called “La Traviata,” at the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. Conway is a soprano, and Paul is a tenor, the Democrat-Enquirer reported.

50 years ago...

From the Oct. 20, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

Ronald Prater, a senior attending Vinton County High School, was selected as a local candidate for the U.S. Senate Youth Program. The program offers two students from each state a $1,000 scholarship and an expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. Ron won his candidacy by competitive exam of all elected officers of the VCHS student body.

40 years ago...

From the Oct. 21, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

The Vinton County Courier congratulated eight Vinton County students who were recognized by Ohio University President Charles J. Ping at the Ohio University Honors Convocation. The students were Mitch Lee Bentley, David D. Dawson, Terri Lynn Fee, Jeri Ann Griffith, Theresa Kay Hutchison, Jeffrey Wayne Kruger, Chris Arthur Lenegar and David Andrew Parker.

