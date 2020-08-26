From the Aug. 24, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Harold Koerber was hired as band director by the McArthur-Elk Board of Education. Koerber replaced Anthony Violi as band director.
- In Gerry Frye’s “Around Town” column, the columnist commen
- ted that Dundas was the only school in the county to have a Parent-Teacher Association.
- At the movies: the Vinton theater in McArthur played “Blue Lagoon” “In Early Arizona” and “Appointment with Murder.”
From the Aug. 25, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A Bureau of the Census preliminary report found that there were 620 farms in Vinton County. The average size of a farm in the county was 147 acres, the report found.
- John Sylvester, 83, was entering his 62nd year as a newspaperman. The 199th installment of Vinton County’s Living Pioneers highlighter the legacy of Sylvester, who had a long history in the area. Before Sylvester was a media worker, he was the son of the only doctor in the county, and remembered coming along with his dad on visits.
- In ads, Gill Chevrolet sold a 1958 Chevrolet Bel-Air two-door for $1,595. Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1958 Custom 300 for $1,345.
- The annual Richland Township Homecoming event was upcoming: slated for Sept. 4 that year, the Shiloh event included basket dinners, fresh lemonade and watermelon.
From the Aug. 27, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Dave Bolender was back as coach for the Vikings. He resigned from the role after the 1968 season, but then decided to combine coaching with his role as athletic director.
- After the being in use for nearly one year, a dedication ceremony was slated for the Vinton County Airport. Improvement projects like seeding and paving were wrapping up as crew members were racing to finish before the September ceremony.
- In ads, Winkle
- rs Shoe Store in Wellston was the one-stop shop for back-to-school shoes.
From the Aug. 27, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Alicia Appleman, daughter of Jess Appleman, received an “outstanding of the day” award at the Ohio State Fair’s 4-H and nutrition show.
- In Little League news, Vinton County took second place in the Wellston tournament, defeating Nelsonville 8-6; Rock Hill, 9-2; Logan, 6-3; and Portsmouth West, 5-4. The county’s team was ultimately defeated by the Jackson All-Stars, 1-0, in a “masterpiece” of a game, the Courier reported.
