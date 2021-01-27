70 years ago...
From the Jan. 25, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A 150 pound dynamite blast set off in nearby J. A. Crow coal mine is heard in McArthur and as far as Creola and Zaleski.
- A bus patrol is adopted in Allensville to help prevent accidents and maintain order amongst students on buses. The young men tasked with this were given badges and belts from Corporal Sauer of the Chillicothe State Highway Patrol substation.
- Chauncy P. Shockey, a famous member of the McArthur Shockey Brothers Band, passes away at age 76. He was a former Spanish-American war veteran and his funeral was held in Delaware.
60 years ago...
From the Jan. 26, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Mrs. Elvey C. Fri of Creola was in attendance for JFK’s inauguration sitting approximately 50 feet from the former president.
- Five Columbus youths were taken to Mansfield Reformatory for terms ranging from one to fifteen years after burglarizing the North Wilton school building.
- Thomas Betts, 72 of Vinton County, passes away suddenly in the waiting room of Dr. Bullock on Jan. 20.
40 years ago...
From the Jan. 21, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- About 350 jobs will be lost when the Rubbermaid Inc. in Chillicothe when its Party Plan Operations is phased out in March. This decision was made due to declining sales and increased operational costs.
- The Appalachian Ohio Regional Transit Association began a public survey in order to improve bus transportation in Vinton County.
- The future of strip mining, a huge industry in Vinton County at the time, is put into question as a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the practice is expected later in the year.
