70 years ago...
From the Sept. 7, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Construction began on the McArthur school building’s $220,000 addition project. In addition, the Board of Education announced that land was purchased adjacent to the school for the use of a playground. The McArthur Downtown Coaches Association worked with the school athletic department to purchase nine lots in the fairgrounds in McArthur, north of the present school lot.
- McArthur school had an enrollment record that year: 551 pupils, including 280 in the lower six grades and 271 in the upper six grades, which topped the previous year’s enrollment by 20 students.
- At the movies: Vinton theater “Portrait of Jennie” and “Angels in Disguise.”
60 years ago...
From the Sept. 8, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- An over-eager squirrel hunter was arrested. The Ray man started his season a few days early, and he was ultimately fined $15 for possession of game taken illegally. Charges were filed by Game Protector Dick Schuermann.
- More than 2,500 attendees attended the Wilkesville bean dinner (in much more recent “history”: the 152nd dinner was celebrated this weekend.
- Willis-Sellers Co. sold a 1959 Simca for $1,295.
50 years ago...
From the Sept. 10, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Speaking of Willis-Sellers Co, the business sadly announced its closure. Business owners Wendell Willis and Harold Deck died in 1968, but Ron Speakman ran the business’ operations as general manager. The car lot operated for more than 40 years.
- The largest story in that week’s Democrat-Enquirer was the capture of James Oliver Mills. The Vinton-Jackson Courier retold the tale in this edition.
- Dave Bolender announced his resignation as head football coach and as athletic director. Steve Arnold filled the vacancy, and he was joined by Mike Binion and John Lesinger as assistant coaches.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “Anne of the Thousand Days.”
40 years ago...
From the Sept. 10, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Percelli’s Pizza was the new business in town. Owner Ervin and Patsy Percell operated Giovanni’s in Wellston for 15 years.
- In sports, the Vikes lost their game against the Fairland Dragons, 24-18. The Vinton County Courier detailed a “highly questionable penalty” that wiped out a 30-yard touchdown strike made by Randy Prater and Tim Hale.
