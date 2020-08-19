- From the Aug. 17, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- County officials were meeting to discuss a merger between the Vinton and Hocking library districts. Logan and Hocking leaders voted unanimously in a previous meeting in favor of the merger. The merger could reportedly provide the library systems funding opportunities from state entities.
- A Shade man plead not guilty before Mayor John Crow over th
- e charge of assaulting a police officer during the recent Centennial Celebration. The officer was reportedly directing traffic and injured after the Shade man allegedly ran over the officer with his car, breaking the officer’s right arm and right leg.
- In ads, Dodrill Auto Sale’s sold a 1947 Kaiser four-door for $925.
From the Aug. 18, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Lake Hope received a clean bill of health after 20 parkgoers fell ill. State health officials visited the area and tested the lake’s waters, later concluding the illness that struck park attendees was a concentration of “the summer flu.”
- One of the oldest bean dinners in Ohio, held in the Wilkesville area, was nearing its 92nd year.
- In ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Custom 300 two-door for $1,695.
From the Aug. 20, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- In Little League news: the McArthur Merchants placed second in the Glouster tourney. Rick Partee, described by the Democrat-Enquirer as the team’s “crafty little southpaw,” pitched 13 strikeouts. The Logan All-Stars ultimately won the tournament, 1-0.
- At the movies: the Louvee played “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” and the Town and Country Drive-In played “For a Few Dollars More.”
From the Aug. 20, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
C. Jeff Crewey was named assist
- ant superintendent of the Vinton County Local School District. Crewey was formerly the principal of Allensville, a position he held for nine years, the Courier reported.
- A collection of “irate” Hamden village residents attended the monthly council meeting to vent frustrations over a rise in “hooliganism” in the village. The source of said hooliganism was reportedly the car wash in Hamden. “Cited were incidents of raucous behavior and cars running backwards, three abreast, up Main Street, apparently in a new game of ‘chicken.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.