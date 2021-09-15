70 years ago...
From the Sept. 13, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Charles L. Bolen, a retired farmer, died shortly after he was baptized by immersion in the waters of Raccoon Creek. According to the article, Bolen, 80, staggered up from the creek bank, taking about three or four steps, and fell dead.
60 years ago...
From the Sept. 14, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
According to an article reporting on a labor survey of Vinton County conducted by the Bureau of Unemployment showed wage rates for men in the county at the time ranged from $1.25 to $1.60 for unskilled labor; $1.35 to $1.75 for semiskilled labor; and $1.50 to $2.00 per hour for skilled labor. For women, wage ranges were $1.00 to $1.05 for unskilled labor; $1.00 to $1.10 for semiskilled labor; and $1.10 to $1.35 for skilled labor.
50 years ago...
From the Sept. 15, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
An office trailer owned by the U.S. Forest Service located in the Vinton Furnace Experimental Forest was the site of vandalism and theft. Two windows on the trailer were broken, the screens were torn and the metal frame was twisted and distorted. A megaphone, two fire extinguishers and other small items were taken. The FBI began investigating the crime.
40 years ago…
From the Sept. 16, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A fire completely destroyed a large, two story building at the Adelmann Lumber Yard on Sept. 15. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Clary said the building was completely involved at the time of the fire department’s arrival, but he added that no damage to surrounding buildings occurred.
