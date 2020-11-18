70 years ago...
From the Nov. 16, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Doris Marie Ray, 23, passed away suddenly Sunday evening from a heart condition. She was planning a wedding with her betrothed.
- Two friends who met during World War I, Fremont Gates of Dundas and Fremont Nicely of Covington, Virginia, saw each other for the f
irst time since they were both
- discharged 31 years earlier.
- A new project
- is started by The Triangle Girls of the Christian Church called baby service. It was started to help babysitters in the area find work by being a clearing house for them. Parents could call into the group to request a sitter and they in turn call the girls for the gig. Part of the funds are donated.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 17, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Three Hamden boys were injured in a car accident around 2 a.m. at the junction of Routes 788 and 124. The injuries were limited to lacerations and contusions.
- The McArthur Junior class participated in the annual play Friday Nov. 18th, 1960. “The Bus Stops here” was directed by Miss Anna Darby.
- The official ballot count was finished and showed no significant change from the projections. No recounts were ordered.
40 years ago...
From the Nov. 12th, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
County commissioners request that
- the State Historical Society return old Vinton County newspapers to the local Historical Society after microfilming them. The state was previously planning on destroying the old papers and forcing the county to purchase copies of the microfilm.
- Natalie Cottrill received a scholarship fro
- m Pat Auber, the owner of the Gallipolis-Athens McDonald Restaurants. She was studying piano and oboe at Ohio University at the time.
- Local restaurant owner Frank M. Murphy passed at the age of 82. He owned Murphy’s Restaurant for 45 years.
