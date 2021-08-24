70 years ago...
From the Aug. 23, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A group of 50 miners from United Mine Workers stopped at the home of a Broken Aro Mine employee James Fitzpatrick. According to Sheriff William Brown, the miners issued threats against Fitzpatrick’s life. Fitzpatrick struck one of the miners with the butt-end of a revolver and managed to stand off the crowd. SevenHamden citizens were deputized by Sheriff Brown and Marshal Charles Bethel, and several shots were fired into the air, leading to the crowd’s disbursal.
60 years ago...
From the Aug. 24, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Allensville Consolidated High School building was held. The project cost $390,000, with 20 rooms planned. Roy Kruger, the then Board of Education president, used a golden-plated shovel to dig up the first shovelful of dirt.
50 years ago...
From the Aug. 25, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Several kids from Wellston, Ohio, qualified for the United States Junior Golfers Tournament, which was held in New London, Ohi on Aug. 28 and 29. They were Tom Appledorn, who was a favorite to place high in the tournament, Eric Colley, Dave Scott, Dan Scott, Bobby Householder and Janet Scott.
40 years ago...
From the Aug. 26, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
An office in the Vinton County Court flooded after a shower drain in the county jail, located above the courtroom, was intentionally plugged up. According to Ival Waldron, clerk of county court at the time, water came down through the ceiling in sheets and about two inches of water covered the floor. Jerry Ward, a Vinton County native, was transferred to the Athens County jail pending investigation of the incident. Some recording equipment was damaged, but no documents were harmed.
