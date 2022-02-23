70 years ago...
From the Feb. 21, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Democrat-Enquirer that work toward the conversion of the McArthur exchange of the Logan Home Telephone Co. to automatic dial operation had been progressing according to schedule. The process included connecting 600 cable pairs in the alley behind the building and installing long distance carrier equipment for phones. The goal was to finish the project by April 1.
60 years ago...
From the Feb. 22, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Vinton County commissioners adopted a resolution in opposition of the building of a flood control dam on Salt Creek, which they said would result in the flooding of valuable farm lads. The commissioners said the flooding would remove from the tax duplicate funds needed to operate Eagle Township, the county and the Allensville school district. Vernon Brown, a representative from the township, said 17 farmers affected by the dam would lose 6,775 acres of farmland and 2,500 acres of cropland.
50 years ago...
From the Feb. 23, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A mine cave-in killed Warren “Beans” Wise, 51, of Zaleski. Wise was operating a bulldozer in the mine when a high wall caved in on him at the Benedict Mines north of Creola.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 24, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Jackson-Vinton Community Action Agency began distribution of 10,000 pounds of cheese. Five pounds of cheese were given to each needy family regardless of size for free, and no proof of income was needed. Vinton County received 4,000 pounds of cheese.
