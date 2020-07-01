70 years ago...
From the June 29, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Doris Schilling, of Wilkesville, attended the Buckeye Girls State conference. Schilling was a junior at Wilkesville High School.
- The Vinton County library board was set to discuss a possible merger with the library system in Hocking County. The two systems has reportedly collaborated for years and thought merging their systems would benefit them in terms of obtaining state funding.
- At the movies: Vinton theater in McArthur played “House on 92nd Street.”
60 years ago...
From the June 30, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enqurier:
- The event schedule for the annual Fourth of July Celebration was announced. The Saturday night Jamboree was expected to feature the Western Tophands Band.
- Miss Vinton County contestants, who would compete against each other in the Celebration, were the following: Elaine Webb, Harriette Bobo, Beverly Harkins, Virginia Ann Wilbur, Janie Steele, Janie Molihan, Betty White and Rosemary Clary.
- In ads, Hamden General Store sold chopped ham for 69 cents per pound. Also in ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Custom 300 two-door for $1,745.
50 years ago...
From the July 2, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Frank Wells was chosen from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants to be a member of the 1970 All Ohio Youth Choir.
- Miss Vinton County contestants were the following: Elaine O’Leary, Deloris Coleman, Phyllis Hollingshead, Linda Allison, Theresa Johnston, Mary Murphy and Jennifer Clark.
- At the movies: the Louvee theater in Wellston played “True Grit,” starring John WAyne, Glen Campbell and Kim Darby.
40 years ago...
From the July 2, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Taylor Graham jewelry store was now solely owned by James and Caroline Taylor, who bought out David and Shirley Graham. The McArthur shop was then simply called Taylor jewelry store.
- The Vinton County Extension Service hired Steve Vance as a cooperative extension service agent.
- In ads, the Village Inn hosted “Illuzion” for a dance night.
