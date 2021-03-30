70 years ago...

From the March 29, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Previously missing woman Minerva Braddock sends a letter home to her mother letting her know she is safe and will arrive back in McArthur within a week. She had been 'missing' since Dec. 17, 1950 after her car was found abandoned in Cleveland. A nationwide search was done with no results and Braddock promised to explain her disappearance upon returning home.
  • Charles Wilson of Jackson is set to begin a 30 day term of hard labor at the Cincinnati workhouse after pleading guilty to fraud. he had previously escaped from custody but was recaptured.
  • Gym mats placed over lights caused the second fire in six months at the Zaleski School auditorium. Several hundred dollars of damage was done.

60 years ago...

From the March 30, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Fulton W. Stewart, 45 of Ray, is sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $200 fine for unlawful possession of liquor in a container without the State Liquor Department seal. He is suspected to have been operating a moonshine still.
  • Herbert Atkinson reported theft of mine equipment valued at over $600. 
  • Mrs. Frances Conley of McArthur becomes the first woman to win a national award for creative merchandising. She works as a merchandising manager with furniture and decorative home furnishings for F and R Lazarus Company in Columbus.

40 years ago...

From the March 25, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:

  • Dr. William Cassill of McArthur is a featured speaker at the National Association of Home Builders of the United States in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Two year ROTC scholarships are approved by the federal government for those wishing to serve as officers in the National Guard.
  • Junior Michelle McKibben is named to the Tri-Valley Conference girls basketball team.

