70 years ago...

From the July 12, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • The Vinton County school district that composed the Vinton Local and Wilkesville Local school districts was officially named the Wilton Local School District by the new Wilton school board.
  • A nine-day strike involving 82 employees of the Baker Wood Preserving Company ended after reaching a settlement in which the company granted employees a 7% wage increase

60 years ago...

From the July 13, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • The Vinton County Sherif apprehended four of six individuals implicated in a robbery that occurred at the Ivan Miller General Store at Orland. Merchandise stolen included ham, eggs, 127 packs of cigarettes, and various clothing items.
  • A McArthur Funeral Director, Paul E. Wrightsel, was released from the hospital after suffering a mild brain concussion after a fluorescent light fixture struck him.

40 years ago

From the July 15, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

  • Samuel J. Crow was named principal of Vinton County High School.
  • The Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department received an $800 grant from the U.S. forest service to pay for new equipment.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments