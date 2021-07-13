70 years ago...
From the July 12, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Vinton County school district that composed the Vinton Local and Wilkesville Local school districts was officially named the Wilton Local School District by the new Wilton school board.
- A nine-day strike involving 82 employees of the Baker Wood Preserving Company ended after reaching a settlement in which the company granted employees a 7% wage increase
60 years ago...
From the July 13, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Vinton County Sherif apprehended four of six individuals implicated in a robbery that occurred at the Ivan Miller General Store at Orland. Merchandise stolen included ham, eggs, 127 packs of cigarettes, and various clothing items.
- A McArthur Funeral Director, Paul E. Wrightsel, was released from the hospital after suffering a mild brain concussion after a fluorescent light fixture struck him.
40 years ago
From the July 15, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- Samuel J. Crow was named principal of Vinton County High School.
- The Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department received an $800 grant from the U.S. forest service to pay for new equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.