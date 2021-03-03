70 years ago...
From the March 1, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The State Highway Department Vinton County Division becomes the first division to start patching winter-damaged highways in the area.
- A recent sleet storm in the area caused over $25,000 worth of damage and lost revenues for local utilities companies.
- The Ohio Division of Wildlife estimates that about 35 percent of the quail population has passed due to severe winter conditions.
- Both the McArthur Generals and the Zaleski Bulldogs basketball teams will be representing the county at the B tournament in Athens.
60 years ago...
From the March 2, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Former President Eisenhower sent a thank you letter to Alice Trowbridge, 14, of New Plymouth for her charcoal drawing of him.
- Carolyn Case wins the Senior Speech competition in Allensville and will compete in the Vinton County Senior Contest in Zaleski in April.
- Representative Theodore Boring of McArthur co-signs a bill to establish the Ohio Higher Education Assistance Corporation to guarantee up to 80m percent of student loans from university and banks would be set at low interest rates.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 25, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- The body of Wilma Simpson, 24 of Jackson, is found in a wooded area near her home. She was bound with rope and partially covered by her robe. Police suspected she had been strangled but are awaiting autopsy results from Columbus.
- Mitch Bentley, a State AA Cross Country Champion, is presented with a newly created award in his name by the Vinton County Athletic Boosters to commemorate his leading example to the cross country team. They went to the district championship the year.
- The Prescription Shop and Speed Queen Laundromat were both broken into and burglarized with mostly coins reported missing. No suspects were caught but the sheriff’s office alerted locals to be wary of anyone paying using large amounts of coins.
