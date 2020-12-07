70 years ago...
From the Dec. 7, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Snow removal from the previous weeks blizzard is estimated to cost the county in upwards of 6 grand between supply rentals and labor.
- The Vinton County Selective Services Board announced that all men married on or after June 5 , 1950 will be classified in the draft as 1-A regardless of their parental status.
- The McArthur Development Association decided to sponsor a Christmas decoration project for the town. All businesses and homes can enter the decoration contest. Winners will receive prizes for the best decorated business and for the best decorated house. Judges were chosen from out of town to provide fairness.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 8, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The construction to replace the covered bridge on Carpenter road in Richland township is completed.
- County commissioners award a contract to the Weyland Dodge Co. of McArthur to use one of their trucks as a snow plow.
- Vinton Township trustee John Calvin dies of a heart attack while viewing township roads in the Point Rock area.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 3, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Columbia Gas of Ohio announced plans to expand and invest 36.5 million in the next year for the search of new natural gas supplies in Ohio and construction.
- The 1970 Christmas Seal campaign begins. Funds form previous years were used to help women receive medical training and pay for tests and x-rays for tuberculosis patients.
- Sales taxes are raised in the county by 15% for the biweekly period that ended in late November.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 3 , 1980 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- Vinton County Home Economics Agent Deanna Trice is awarded the OCEAA Achievement Award for 1980. She was one of five across the state and was also awarded the OCEAA five years of service award.
- A program was held Dec. 7th at the Vinton County Historical Society detailing the history of the Wilkesville Bean Diner. A business meeting for the society followed.
- 403 deer were bagged in two days across the county as deer season began.
