70 years ago...
From the June 21, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
A partial list of cases set to be heard by a grand jury in the county was released. Cases included that of Leota Marple who was charged with attempted arson and burglary for setting fire to Nazarene Church in McArthur, Leland Matteson Jr. for arson after setting a garage and barn on fire, and various non support and
- avoidance of child support charges.
- Lem H. Elkins, 17 of Laurelsville, passed away due to drowning and a concussion in the first fatal car crash in Hocking County that year. The car swerved off the road at a sharp turn. The passenger, Robert Smith Jr. only sustained minor injuries.
- A special meeting was called for for June 30, 1951 to discuss the merger of Vinton Rural and Wilkesville school districts and the approval of a new combined board of education.
60 years ago...
From the June 22, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Gordon Edward Fannin, 44 of Wellston, and Henry A. Dowling Jr., 29 of Pataskala, were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Wolf at Club Vinton on June 18, 1961. Following the incident, the two fled but were involved in a hit and skip on Hamden-Allensville road when the air collided with the car of Mrs. John Martindill of Wellston and fled the scene.
- A summer resurfacing program set to resurface 120 miles of county highway was approved by county commissioners. The cost is set to be about $150,000.
- Mayor Jerry Martin has decided to run for the office of Mayor of McArthur again for the November 1961 election.
40 years ago...
From the June 17, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Franklin Count Treasurer Dana G. Rinehart visited McArthur to promote his submitted proposals to reinvent outdated Ohio property tax laws.
- County engineers report that strong wind and rain on June 13 resulted in minor extensive damage to roads and bridges across the county.
- Elmer Patterson celebrated his 25th
year with Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. as a well tender at the Sugar Grove Division at the McArthur Storage Field.
