70 years ago...
From the March 22, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The first floor lobby of the new Vinton County Courthouse had become swarmed by termites until Sheriff William Brown and Custodian Pearl McKibben chased them off with insecticide.
- Delinquent taxes from 1950 in the county totals to 434,406.33.
- Reverend Joseph Faulkner, Pastor of the First Christian Church in Ashland, Kentucky, is chosen by superintendent Wallace E. Blake to address the graduating class of 1951 at their commencement ceremony.
60 years ago...
From the March 23, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Wilson G. Henry is found guilty of second degree manslaughter by Judge C.W. Smith in the accidental death of Margaret Eileen Cray of Wilkesville during an auto accident.
- McArthur Village Council okays the building of a lagoon-style sewage disposal plant costing a total of $120,000, of which the village would have to cover $85,000 after grants are applied.
- Coal mines in the county unearthed a total of 60,105 tons of coal during the last quarter of 1960.
40 years ago...
From the March 18, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Charges were filed on two students, with more possible, after a physical altercation takes place during a strike against a new bus policy at the high school. Students were told to wait in designated bus loading areas and anywhere from 15 to 25 students held a “strike” in defiance.
- The Vinton County Historical Society celebrated its 131st birthday during their March 22nd meeting.
- McArthur Falcons win the Girls Junior High Basketball league in overtime against the Allensville Avengers with a score of 29-27.
