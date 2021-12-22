70 years ago...
From the Dec. 20, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer ran a column discussing how the practice of kissing under a mistletoe came to be. The column reports that druid priests in early Britain used mistletoe to ward off evil and protect against illness when hung above the doorways of homes. Romans considered the mistletoe as an emblem of peace, and enemies meeting under one would kiss and make a truce until the next day. Norse mythology additionally said that Balder, the sun god, was killed by an arrow made of mistletoe wood shot by Loki. When Balder was resurrected three days later, his mother, the goddess Freya, cried for joy, and her tears became the mistletoe berries. She kissed everyone under the mistletoe, and ordained that this same sign of affection be exchanged when people meet beneath it, the Democrat-Enquirer wrote.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 21, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Ralph Herrold and his son Jack were reported by Vinton County agricultural extension agent Dane Mutter to have performed the first successful artificial insemination of hogs in Vinton County in Zaleski.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 22, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Congressman Clarence Miller, who represented Ohio’s Tenth District, received a distinguished services award by Americans for Constitution Action. The award was presented biennially to legislators whose voting records supports legislation strengthening and defending the spirit of and principle of the U.S. Constitution.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 23, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Waldron Lumber Company, Inc. celebrated the opening of a new saw building. The company’s previous saw building, located between McArthur and Dundas, had burned down 10 months prior while owners Charles and Nancy Waldron were on vacation in Florida. In 1963, the building was the second in the state of Ohio to have an automatic saw mill.
