70 years ago...
From the Jan. 4, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A four year old boy in Harrison Township passed from ma measles infection on Dec. 30.
- Two teenagers were arrested in McArthur after driving from New York City with a stolen car over 36 hours. The two teens, Frank Ehler, 13, andLee Bennett, 15< stole the vehicle after escaping a New York City correctional institution.
- A communicable diseases report detailed five scarlet fever infections, two whooping cough infections, eight cases of diphtheria, ten measles cases, and and one of typhoid fever.
60 years ago...
From the Jan. 5, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Anthony Violi, former McArthur band director, announced that the Steubenville Band was invited to perform in the Inauguration Parade in Washington D.C.
- A new auto supply store was set to open in McArthur on Jan.9 named Fred Hack Auto Supply.
- McArthur Council reduced the milage for property taxes in order to keep them from increasing in the new year.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 31, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- A white Christmas came to the county with temperatures as low as 32 degrees over the holiday weekend.
- Managing Attorney of the Southeastern Ohio Legal Services Athens Area Office Timothy J. Foran announced that his office will continue to serve those eligible low-income residents of Vinton County for the upcoming year.
- The new six month sales tax raised the price of many items as it will add a penny to every dollar spent.Cigarettes are being taxed at five percent with beer taxes increasing by nine cents.
