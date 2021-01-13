70 years ago...
From the Jan. 11, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Minerva Braddock, 32, was reported missing after her abandoned car was found in Cleveland. She told family she was planning on traveling to Florida or California after recently being granted a divorce from Fred Braddock. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Painter, had recently purchased a home in McArthur. Her mother believed she was kidnapped and forced to drive north and is now suffering from amnesia.
- The Vinton County office of the State Division of Aid to the Aged moved form the Hamilton-Smith Building to the second floor of the McArthur Savings and Loan Company building on West Main.
- Sunday and Monday sa
- w three inches of snow fall in the county with zero temperatures.
60 years ago...
From the Jan. 12, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Oleta Maxwell of Allensville wins Annual Vinton County SCS Essay Contest with her essay titled “God Created Earth: We Are The Keepers”. First prize was a $7.50 savings certificate donated by Vinton County National Bank.
- Dr. Novice G. Fawcett, former president at Ohio State University, is set to be the main speaker at Ohio University’s mid-year commencement on Jan. 28, 1961. The Fawcett Center in Columbus was built in 1972 is named after the former university president and currently houses WOSU Studios until their move to the new building on 15th Ave.
- A majority of tax rates for Vinton subdivisions for the 1960 real estate tax have been lowered following a reappraisal of the property.
40 years ago...
From the Jan. 7, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- The county budget approved by the commissioners for the year exceeded three million at $3, 376,034.22.
- Vinton County Sheriff Delno McClure took over Sheriff duties on Jan. 5th after being elected to the position back in Nov.
- A $6,667 grant was approved by Governor James A. Rhodes to Vinton County in order to be used to establish a program to counsel, instruct, and divert delinquent behavior with the Vinton Juvenile Bureau.
