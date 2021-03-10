70 years ago...
From the March 8, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A new record high real estate tax collection took place this year at $97,663.94.
- A new black two door Chevy is purchased for the Vinton County Sheriff to be used as a crosier. the ten year old sedan its replacing will be sold at auction.
- Vinton County March of Dimes nets $1,258 for their cause.
60 years ago...
From the March 9, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Jackson Sand Mining Company acquires ownership oof the McArthur Brick Plant and took over operations on April 1.
- 63 year old Zaleski man Ernest Tripp is hospitalized after his general store is burglarized. Two assailants escaped with 800 dollars.
- Mrs. Janie Scott, fashion authority at the Simplicity Pattern Company, is set to speak to Vinton County women on March 17.
40 years ago...
From the March 4, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- An audit performed on the local jail that resulted in the number of allowed inmates to drop from 24 to 13. Other pressing issues include not enough staff and improvements needed on the fire escape.
- Members of the McArthur Business and Professional Women’s Club attended the village council meeting to request equality when the village is making decisions for new members. They requested that when qualifications are equal, that women be entitled to the same consideration that a man would.
- A column, written by former Vinton County resident Clarence Shutts Jr., outlining the local legends of the Animal Man, a Bigfoot like creature said to roam the forested areas of the county, is run on the final page of the paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.