70 years ago...
From the Feb. 7, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
High waters and influenza continued to plague Vinton County. County Superintendent D.M. Bryso reported that both McArthur and Hamden schools reported heavy absences, with 150 students out Feb. 4. Additionally, 80 missed school Feb. 5 in McArthur and 70 out of 375 students were absent in Hamden. Meanwhile, a second week of steady rain flooded creeks and fields, blocked some roads and closed both the Wilton South and Wilton North schools.
60 years ago...
From the Feb. 8, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Sheriff Harold Steele announced that burglary case of four vacation cabins at Salt Creek had been solved, with five of six juveniles involved in the burglary signing confessions. The sixth, accompanied by his father, surrendered Monday to the sheriff. The group was caught after the boys were seen stealing gasoline from a state park ranger. The boys fled, abandoning their cars, which were impounded and traced by investigators back to the boys. Stolen goods from the cabins were also found in the cars.
50 years ago...
From the Feb. 9, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
A 30-year-old State Highway patrolman and a young mother were killed in a head on collision on a snow covered Rt. 93 just six miles north of McArthur. Carl Thrush, 30, of Creola, was pronounced dead at the scene. Sharon Griffy, 25, of Creola, died at University Hospital in Columbus. Both Griffy’s husband, Franklin, and son, Chris Miller, were treated for their injuries.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 10, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Courier reported that 31 wells were drilled in Vinton and Jackson counties in 1981. Of those wells, 25 appeared to be producing wells, with 17 located in Vinton County and eight located in Jackson County. The wells were drilled by the Pan Eastern Company of Marietta, with each well costing approximately $34,500 (about $99,700 today). The wells were operated by Stocker and Sitler, Inc., of Heath, Ohio. The company had plans to join the wells via a pipe line to Columbia Gas Co. lines that were already in use for consumers in the counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.