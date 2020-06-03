70 years ago...
From the June 1, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Renovations and other changes were underway for the area’s school buildings. The Vinton Local Board of Education opened bids for an addition to the Vinton High School building. In addition, construction on an Allensville elementary building was set to begin, as was an improvement project on the Eagle Central building.
- The John B. Roger Producing Company was hired to stage the Vinton County Centennial Celebration pageant. The production com
- pany was also expected to stage the bearded man contest.
- In ads, Gorman Department Store in McArthur sold cowboy hats for $1.94 each.
60 years ago...
From the June 2, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
David Ogle was selected to
- attend the forestry camp located at Tar Hollow State Forest. The camp was coordinated by the Ohio Forestry Association. Ogle was a sophomore at McArthur High School at the time.
- At the movies: the Vinton in McArthur played “The Miracle.”
- In ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Custom 300 four-d
- oor for $1,945.
50 years ago...
From the June 4, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
John B. Palmer resigned from his position as superintendent of Vinton County Schools. He was superintendent for 5 years, becoming acting superintendent when former superintendent Edwin Reffett resign
- ed.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “King of the Grizzlies.”
40 years ago...
From the June 4, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
The Jackson Publishing Company, owner of the Vinton County Courier and other area news
- papers, was sold to the Mid-South Management Company.
- Primary election results wer
e in, and more than 3,000 Vinton County voters appeared at the polls to cast their vote (this was half of the county’s registered voters). Locally, incumbent Sheriff Ronald Davis won the primary.
