70 years ago...
From the May 10, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Junior Fair is scheduled to begin on August 18, 1951.
- Mrs. Minerva Braddock, the McArthur woman deemed missing by her parents after leaving without word for multiple months, made a $549 donation to Washington Court House's hospital in an attempt to make amends for her sudden departure. Sh stated that she donated th funds "because of the worry and trouble I caused the people of Fayette County and to show my heart was in the right place."
- An amnesia victim who had been in Portsmouth General Hospital has been identified as Mrs. John Myers, 35 of Stoutsville in Pickaway County. She is still unable to remember who she is but was identified by her husband who she was also unable to identify.She had been missing for nearly a week and was found wandering the streets of Jackson County the next morning by three young people.
60 years ago...
From the May 11, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Members of the Dundas Board of Education met with the Vinton County Board of Education on May 7, 1961 to request being removed from the Dundas School District and added to the McArthur Local School District following notification by the state that the school will be closing. The closing occurred due to a violation of a rule that no more than two grades can be taught in one classroom.
- Highways across the county are flooded due to torrential downpours. Multiple state highways were closed due to rising waters along with Wilkesville schools.
- 149 Vinton High School seniors are set to graduate later that month with 49 students from McArthur, 38 from Allensville, 23 from Wilton, and 19 from both Hamden and Zaleski.
40 years ago...
From the May 6, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Carley Renee Gray, of Miamisburg, is announced as Valedictorian of the 1981 Vinton County High School graduating class. Tammy Regina Snyder, of McArthur, will be honored as Salutatorian for the class.
- Master Chief Petty Officer Thomas S. Crow of the United States Navy is chosen as the commencement speaker for the May 17, 1981 Vinton County High School graduation.
- Dian Partlow RN, a nurse in the Vinton County School District, was elected as the Southeast Regional Representative to the board of Directors of the Ohio School Nurse Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.