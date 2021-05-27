70 years ago...
From the May 24, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Ralph Bratton and Thomas Johnson Jr. are named as valedictorian and salutatorian respectively for the McArthur 1951 graduating class. Only 0.01 percent separated the two young men’s grade point averages.
- Harold Glen McCathren, a former McArthur school student, passed away suddenly following a sawmill accident incBethel where he was struck in the chest by a large slab of wood.
- A piece ran in the paper explaining the origins of the Village of McArthur’s name. Many assume it came from General Douglas MacArthur but it is fact a namesake of General Duncan McArthur, a former Ohio Governor who passed away after a large amount of snow fell from the Statehouse roof and broke his neck.
60 years ago...
From the May 25, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Both Lake Alma Beach and Lake Hope Beach are set to open the weekend of May 27, 1961 despite the chill weather at the time.
- Reverend O.W. Williams is chosen to speak at the 100th anniversary of the Christian Church despite leaving the area and residing in Jacksonville, Florida at the time.
- The future of the Dundas School property remains uncertain after all the districts students were transferred to the McArthur-Elk district at the end of the school year.
40 years ago...
From the May 20, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- On Saturday May 16, 2081, Deer Creek Lodge officially opened its door to the public. The project cost $14.5 million and will be accessible to the then five million plus Ohioans living within a 100 mile radius.
- Seventh grader Courtney Caudill will represent the county in the Citizens-Journal Spelling Bee held at Ohio State University on May May 21, 1981.
- A summer Drivers Education program was approved by the Vinton County Board of Education at their monthly meeting. The class can hold up to 30 students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.