From the July 10, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer
Officials in Vinton County and Wellston settled a 20-year dispute regarding Lake Alma, which state Auditor T.R. Boring announced had been deemed tax exempt.
A total of $6,977 for road and bridge repairs was appropriated by the Vinton County Commissioners. Repairs included culverts and a new bridge on Kelly Road, resurfacing of Edwards Hawk Road, and more.
60 years ago...
From the July 12, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer
The Vinton Furnace forecast weather observer reported a total of 4.12 of rain over the last week in Vinton County. The storms happened over a course of two days, three inches on Tuesday and one inch on Sunday.
Gov. Michael DiSalle was set to arrive in McArthur on July 17, where he would have breakfast with local officials at the American Legion Hall. The visit was part of a campaign throughout the region as DiSalle sook re-election.
50 years ago...
From the July 12, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier
Two local 4-H girls were set to attend the 4-H National Citizenship Short Course in Washington D.C. later that week. Cheryl Brown and Emily Will would tour the capitol as part of the course before returning to McArthur that Saturday.
SSG Larry McCathren returned home from his tour of duty in Vietnam for a three-day leave with his mother. He would then report to Ft. Stewart in Georgia, where he would be a weapons instructor.
40 years ago...
From the July 14, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier
The Ohio Environment Protection Agency referred to the McArthur landfill as "an open dump," according to then Vinton County Health Commissioner Dr. Donald Baron. He suggested McArthur Village Council find a new site due to the poor condition of the current one.
Locals in Vinton and Jackson counties were recipients of a third round of free cheese caused by a U.S. Department of Agriculture surplus.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.