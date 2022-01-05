70 years ago…
From the Jan. 3, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Three Vinton County men who were charged with cattle rustling in Franklin County denied having any knowledge of similar cattle thefts in Hocking County. Meanwhile, Gallia County farmers formed a vigilante group to stop cattle rustling, with a reward purse of $250 (worth about $2,600 today) raised to learn the identity of the men stealing cattle in the county.
60 years ago…
From the Jan. 4, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Three Wellston men were jailed for the theft of farm machinery from John Bishop in Oak Hill. Clarence Adkins, 24; Roy Wright, 23; and Hubert Faulk, 26; pleaded guilty to the theft of $125 (about $1,085 today) in farm machinery.
50 years ago…
From the Jan. 5, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The McArthur Village Council met Jan. 4, 1972 at the mayor’s office to reorganize for the new year. During the meeting, Village Solicitor John Stimmel swore in several village officials, including Mayor Charles Crow and council members Melvin Partee, Robert Dodrill and Village Clerk Earl Cecil. The council unanimously voted for Robert Dodrill to serve as president of council.
40 years ago…
From the Jan. 6 1972 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
The Courier reported high winds and spring temperatures in the county. According to the Courier, winds of over 70 mph were reported throughout Ohio. Five telephone poles were blown over on the Mickey McDonald property west of McArthur, and a roof was blown off a man’s trailer. A cupola on the bank building in Wilkesville was also blown off, and electrical outages were reported throughout Vinton County. Hail also fell in McArthur during the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.