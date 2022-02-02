70 years ago...
From the Jan. 31, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Three Vinton County schools closed due to a “near-epidemic” of influenza per the recommendation of The Vinton County Health Department, which asked that children stay away from public gatherings, while another two closed due to high water due to flooding after 36 straight hours of rain, which brought 2.2 inches of rain and raised creeks up over banks, spilling water onto fields and roads.
60 years ago...
From the Feb. 1, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Brown-Zaleski High School was announced to be the host of the 31st annual Vinton County basketball tournament, which was scheduled to be held at the Wellston High School auditorium. The tournament was attended by teams from McArthur, Brown-Zalesk, the Wilton school district, Hamden and Allensville. The McArthur Generals, who won the previous tournament, were favored to win.
50 years ago...
From the Feb. 2, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Rev. DeLoss Smith, who served as president of the Senior Citizens of Vinton County and, was authorized by the Council on Aging in Southeastern Ohio to set up a committee on aging in Vinton County.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 3, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
McArthur Village council approved pay raises for village police officers on Feb. 1, 1982. The police chief received $11,400 ($32,936 today) a year, officers received $10,200 ($29,469 today) a year, and probationary officers received about $9,000 ($26,000 today) a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.