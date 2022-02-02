Wayback Wednesday

The Vinton County Courier reported in 1982 that this Vinton County groundhog saw its shadow on Ground Hog Day. The Courier reported the day was cloudy and overcast with a 38 degree temperature in McArthur. The groundhog also saw his shadow in both 1979 and 1980, The Courier reported. This photo originally ran in the Feb. 3, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier.

70 years ago...

From the Jan. 31, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

Three Vinton County schools closed due to a “near-epidemic” of influenza per the recommendation of The Vinton County Health Department, which asked that children stay away from public gatherings, while another two closed due to high water due to flooding after 36 straight hours of rain, which brought 2.2 inches of rain and raised creeks up over banks, spilling water onto fields and roads.

60 years ago...

From the Feb. 1, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

Brown-Zaleski High School was announced to be the host of the 31st annual Vinton County basketball tournament, which was scheduled to be held at the Wellston High School auditorium. The tournament was attended by teams from McArthur, Brown-Zalesk, the Wilton school district, Hamden and Allensville. The McArthur Generals, who won the previous tournament, were favored to win.

50 years ago...

From the Feb. 2, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

Rev. DeLoss Smith, who served as president of the Senior Citizens of Vinton County and, was authorized by the Council on Aging in Southeastern Ohio to set up a committee on aging in Vinton County.

40 years ago...

From the Feb. 3, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

McArthur Village council approved pay raises for village police officers on Feb. 1, 1982. The police chief received $11,400 ($32,936 today) a year, officers received $10,200 ($29,469 today) a year, and probationary officers received about $9,000 ($26,000 today) a year.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments