70 years ago...
From the Oct. 11, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Thomas Harry Thornton, the man who escaped prison and lived under an alias in Vinton County after serving five years out of a 20 year sentence for shooting a Dayton police officer, was apprehended two weeks ago after the Vinton County Sheriff fingerprinted him. The following week, a petition circulated calling for his release. In the Oct. 11, 1951 edition of the Democrat-Enquirer, Ohio Governor Frank Lausche received the petition from Thornton’s wife. The Vinton County Sheriff felt confident that Thornton would be released again. The parole board was set to meet the following Monday.
60 years ago…
From the Oct. 12, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Ninety firemen from six counties — Athens, Hocking, Gallia, Meigs, Jackson and Vinton — gathered in McArthur at the Hocking Valley regional fire school. Classes taught that day included extinguishments, ladders, masks, radiation and arson. They also participated in several drills. The event marked the second time classes were held for Southeastern Ohio firefighters, with the first occurring the year prior at the Athens County fairgrounds.
50 years ago…
From the Oct. 13, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
McArthur Mayor Melvin Shover signed a proclamation that recognized Oct. 17 through Oct. 23 as National Business Women’s Week in McArthur. The week was devoted to selling dates on the activity calendar for 1972.
40 years ago…
From the Oct. 14, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County High School received a new football scoreboard. The board, donated by the 7-Up Bottling Company of Athens, measured 18 feet long and 8 feet high and was valued at $4,000. The Austin Power Co. donated electrical connections and a new flag pole for the field. The board’s first use was during a game between Vinton County and Oak Hill. The final score was 24-6, with the Vikings emerging victorious.
