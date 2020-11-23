70 years ago...
From the Nov. 23, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Max Cox of McArthur won the highest individual scoring honors at the Eastern National Intercollegiate Livestock Judging contest in Baltimore. He was part of the livestock judging team from Ohio State University.
- Ryan Cox, father of the aforementioned Max Cox, wins the Clerk of Courts position for the county. He took on his duties Nov. 16th.
- A School Bus Patrol for Allensville Consolidated District is established by Mr. E. B. Webb, the Administrative Head of the Allensville School.
60 years ago...
From the Nov. 24, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Carol Caul, 12 years old, of McArthur receives a thank you letter from President John F Kennedy for her support during his campaign. She distributed literature for Kennedy’s campaign and often debated classmates and adults on the merits Kennedy would bring to the White House.
- The Zaleski high school junior class was set to perform a three act play “Mumbo-Jumbo” on Wednesday Nov. 30th.
- Jackson newspaper is temporarily discontinued due to re-organization and relocation.
50 years ago...
From the Nov. 19, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- 30 bus drivers from Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Morgan, Vinton, and Perry counties are set to compete in a bus driving contest at Nelsonville York High School. The contest was started to promote safe driving.
- An announcement was made on the creation of the James A. Rhodes Historical Center in Coalton, Governor Rhodes birthplace. The project was slated to cost half a million.
- Navy Petty Officer second Class Robert D. Smallwood participated in the commissioning ceremony for the new amphibious force flagship USS Blue Ridge at the Philadelphia Naval Ship yard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.