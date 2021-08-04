70 years ago…
From the Aug. 2, 1951 edition of The Mcarthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Ohio Legislature approved a new congressional district map for the state. At the time, Vinton and Jackson Counties were included in District 10, along with Fairfield, Hocking, Athens, Meigs, Gallia and Lawrence Counties. Today, Jackson County is in District 6, and Vinton County is in District 15.
60 years ago…
From the Aug. 3, 1961 edition of The Mcarthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The Allensville Consolidated Board of Education awarded $390,995 in contracts for the construction of a new high school building. The building was planned to contain 20 classrooms and laborat
- ories and to have room for 300 students.
50 years ago...
From the Aug. 4, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
- The first annual Vinton County Jr. Fair Queen Contest was held on Aug. 4. Four candidates were considered for queen. They were Teresa Ann Johnston, Mary Murphy, Debra Lyn Dearth and Vicki “Kitty” Lemay.
40 years ago…
From the Aug. 5, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Grand Jury recommended to the Vinton County Commissioners that a fire escape be installed for use by prisoners in the county jail following an inspection and tour of the facility. The inspection found that a toilet in one of the jail’s bullpens was shut off and that another bullpen could not be heated. Additionally, the inspection found bad light sockets in the jail’s ceiling.
