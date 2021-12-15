70 years ago...
From the Dec. 13, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Alvah Jividen, 31, of Hamden was arrested by Vinton County Sheriff Brown, who suspected Jividen was a member of the Southeastern Ohio cattle rustling ring, a ring responsible for the theft of over a dozen cows in just a few weeks in the region. He was charged with stealing three cows. Deputies overheard two-way radio conversations allegedly between Jividen and his co-conspirators. Jividen was arrested after Gay Casto, a Point Pleasant cattle buyer in Lancaster, Ohio, refused to buy Jividen’s cows and took down Jividen’s truck’s license plate number, which was later traced by police to Jividen.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 14, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
An eastbound 1961 Ford driven by Marshal M. Grant, 59, of Parkersburg, collided with the home of William Melvin Jr. on Route 50 at Hooper Park. The collision knocked the house partly off its foundation. Grant told highway patrol that his car skidded on the slippery highway into the house. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle in speeds in excess of conditions, and posted bond.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 15, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Chris Lee Pariscoff, 15, of Wellston, was admitted to the intensive care ward of Chillicothe Hospital following a shooting at his home. The boy was reportedly shot in the stomach with a .22-caliber pistol. Police reported that the boy and his father, Thomas, were having an argument before the shooting. Chris went upstairs to a bedroom, where the shooting occurred. The mother, who was in the house at the time, told Vinton County Sheriff Dale Zinn that Chris had accidentally shot himself.
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 16, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
Eighteen Ohio Civilian Conservation Corps members were furloughed at Zaleski State Park due to a cutback in federal funding. Statewide, 117 enrollees of the CCC were furloughed. Federal funding for the program was terminated Sept. 30. 1981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.