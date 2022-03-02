Wayback Wednesday

Pictured are the winners of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer’s WCKY talent tournament, which was held in a McArthur school’s auditorium Feb. 19. From left to right are Leonora McCoy, of New Plymouth, third place winner; John Harris, of Allensville, grand prize winner; Leo Underhill, WCKY master of ceremonies; Loretta Jeffers, of Radcliff, second place winner; and Marilyn Sue Kinison, of McArthur, fourth place winner. This photo first ran in the Feb. 28, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer.

70 years ago...

From the Feb. 28, 1952 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

Walter M. McClain, 48, of Scioto County, was arrested in connection with a spree of cattle rustling present in Vinton County for the previous few months. McClain was listed as one of the most wanted men in Southeastern Ohio and was armed with a pistol when arrested. McClain denied connection to the cattle rustling allegations. A stolen truck from Kentucky was found on his property, as well as over $3,000 of building materials reported stolen from the area.

60 years ago...

From the March 1, 1962 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

The Allensville Consolidated School district’s Board of Education passed a resolution against the construction of a proposed dam at Salt Creek, arguing that it would reduce the district’s tax valuation and affect the district’s future economic welfare. The board also said the dam would be a problem for every Vinton County resident.

50 years ago...

From the March 1, 1972 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

For the first time in three years, the Vinton County Board of Education was able to operate within its appropriated budget. In both 1970 and 1971, the district had to borrow money from the 1971 State Foundation money.

40 years ago...

From the March 3, 1982 edition of The Vinton County Courier:

A semi truck broke down in McArthur’s town square. While waiting for a tow truck to move the vehicle, McArthur Police Chief Don Peters directed traffic.

