70 years ago...
From the Dec. 6, 1951 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Police officers from seven Southeastern Ohio counties asked for the public’s cooperation breaking up a “smoothly operating cattle rustling ring.” According to police, 15 cows were stolen from the region in the past month. Vinton County Sheriff William Brown said that when stealing the cows, the men responsible drive up to a farm in an unidentified truck and ask the farmer to look at his cows, with the idea of buying several of them at a high price.
60 years ago...
From the Dec. 7, 1961 edition of The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
The McArthur Democrat-Enquirer ran a brief feature on a woman whose two black hens lay green eggs. The woman, Nell Chapman, said the rest of her 60 chickens lay white or brown eggs, and added that all of her chickens feed on the same laying mash and cracked corn. She acquired the two hens in the summer of 1959 from a Willard Fitzpatrick of Lithopolis, Ohio.
50 years ago...
From the Dec. 8, 1971 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Courier reported that The Republican Tribune, a paper published in Nelsonville, would be discontinuing its publication. Richard Kunzman, publisher of The Tribune, cited personnel shortages as a reason for the paper ending its publication. According to The Courier, The Republican Tribune started in 1912 with V.R. Sprague and James Soule as owners. Homer A. Atkinson purchased the paper from Sprague, his father-in-law. The origin of the paper, according to The Courier, dated back to 1852 when the Bart Brothers commenced a publication called the McArthur Republican. The publication was discontinued in 1854 because the Bart Brothers reported losing $600 a year. The paper’s editor said that he had “424 subscribers, 30 of whom were real, the remainder only professional.”
40 years ago...
From the Dec. 9, 1981 edition of The Vinton County Courier:
The Ja-Vin Riding Club sponsored a trail ride and chicken BBQ in 1971 that featured over 400 guests on horseback riding a 20 mile trail through Jackson and Vinton counties.
