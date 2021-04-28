70 years ago...
From the April 26, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Creola, Swan Central, and New Plymouth Schools all are set to close that week with the later only housing five students. Funding was pulled for the schools thus making it impossible to continue instruction.
- Vinton County Clerk of Courts Ray Cox passed away from a sudden heart attack at age 65. His service was held on Monday, April 23, 1951. The position was then filled by his wife Dorothy.
- McArthur schools announce that over 60 students have purchased instruments in order to train in the musical arts during the school year.
60 years ago...
From the April 27, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- 7,000 baby chicks are set to be given out at the Standard Hardware and Supply Company with a max of 25 chicks per person on Saturday, April 29, 1961.
- All relief assistance to able-bodied people in Vinton County will cease due to a shortage of funds but programs such as Aid for Dependent Children, Aid to the Blind, and Aid to the Disabled will continue.
- Two monuments in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery serve as headstones for Robert and Mary Stone, both of which passed in the late 1800’s. One of the monuments was designed and shipped from England with the other being duplicated in the U.S. The Stone’s were originally from England and moved to Vinton County in 1835.
40 years ago...
From the April 22, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Bids opened for an asphalt resurfacing project with companies like The Ashland Company of Kentucky, The Marzane Company of Zanesville, and The Asphalt Material and Construction Company from Marietta pacing bids.
- Pet owners are now allowed to camp with their pets in half a dozen Ohio state parks including campgrounds in Punderson in Geauga County, Strouds Run in Athens County, Alum Creek in Delaware County, East Fork in Clermont County, Jefferson Lake in Jefferson County, and Maumee Bay in Lucas County.
- Vinton County comes home from a track meet with ten first place wins out of fifteen races.
