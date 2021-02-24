70 years ago...
From the Feb. 22, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Special legislation is approved to enlarge the scope of the McArthur volunteer fire department in order to serve those outside the community. The ordinance allows exchange of equipment and personnel for both Vinton and Jackson counties in case of emergencies.
- Vinton county federal soil conservationist Kenneth Mitchell resigns from position in order to
- take new one as a salesman at Cantwell Machinery in Columbus.
- The Texas Eastern Transmission Company is set to build another gas pipeline through Vinton county parallel to the one they placed the year previous.
60 years ago...
From the Feb. 23, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- William C. Ogdin is indicted on charges of failing to provide for minor children and is sentenced for a term of one to three years at Ohio Penitentiary.
- McArthur High School student Donna Chesser is ranked as one of the highest in Ohio in the State Senior general scholarship test with a score of 214 out of 300. Amongst students, the highest male score was 243 and the highest female was 235.
- Two month old infant Robert Lee Morgan of Dundas passed away form a case of meningitis. He was the youngest child of John and Dorothy Perry Morgan.
40 years ago...
From the Feb. 18, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- The Vinton County Spelling Bee is scheduled to be held on Feb. 24, 1981. A representative from each homeroom class from grades four through eight will participate in the district competition.
- Clarence Thompson, the former Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Vocational School superintendent faced sentencing for theft
- charges. Charges of theft in office and records falsification were dropped in exchange for his no contest plea. The charges stemmed from Thompson cashing 63 checks made to the district himself.
- A notice of appeal was filed by the lawyer of former McArthur police officer Robert Kight after being permanently removed from his position by Mayor Robert Dodrill and the Village Council.
