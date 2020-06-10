70 years ago...

From the June 8, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • Paul C. Ward, Veterans Services officer, told The Democrat-Enquirer that 1,100 graves of Vinton County war veterans were decorated with American flags in honor of Memorial Day. The county then reportedly had 77 cemeteries.
  • Arlo L. Chatfield was selected as president of the Vinton County Historical Society. Eva Swaim and Mary Smith were selected as vice presidents of the Society.
  • At the movies: Vinton theatre in McArthur played “Gung Ho!” and “Hit the Road.”

60 years ago...

From the June 9, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • The Miss Vinton County contest had three entrants this year: Renie Zinn, 14, of Hamden; Gloria Stevens, 17, of Allensville; Janie Steele, 15, of McArthur.
  • H.V. Atkinson was featured in the 194th installment of the Democrat-Enquirer’s “Vinton County’s Living Pioneers” series. Atkinson was once a publisher for another area newspaper, the McArthur Republican Tribune. He also served as a Vinton County commissioner and as a the county’s Clerk of Courts.
  • In ads, Gill Chevrolet sold a 1957 Chevy six-cylinder for $1,295.
  • At the movies: Vinton in McArthur played “The Boy and the Laughing Dog.”

50 years ago...

From the June 11, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:

  • The Vinton County Consolidated High School Class of 1970 held their commencement ceremony. Deborah Webb and Christyne Will were class co-valedictorians. Salutatorians were Carol Allen and Benny Jones.
  • At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “Marooned,” starring Gregory Peck, Gene Hackman and Richard Crenna.

40 years ago...

From the June 11, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:

The Vinton County Athletic Boosters announced plans for the upcoming Fourth of July Celebration: the event would feature pageants, music and a parade. The parade marshal that year would be

  • Eldon Wyckoff.
  • Two Vinton County men were charged with breaking and entering following a spree of burglaries of McArthur area businesses.
  • In ads, Guys and Gals Boutique sold Western hats for $5 each as a part of a Fathers Day Special.
