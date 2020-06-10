70 years ago...
From the June 8, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Paul C. Ward, Veterans Services officer, told The Democrat-Enquirer that 1,100 graves of Vinton County war veterans were decorated with American flags in honor of Memorial Day. The county then reportedly had 77 cemeteries.
- Arlo L. Chatfield was selected as president of the Vinton County Historical Society. Eva Swaim and Mary Smith were selected as vice presidents of the Society.
- At the movies: Vinton theatre in McArthur played “Gung Ho!” and “Hit the Road.”
60 years ago...
From the June 9, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Miss Vinton County contest had three entrants this year: Renie Zinn, 14, of Hamden; Gloria Stevens, 17, of Allensville; Janie Steele, 15, of McArthur.
- H.V. Atkinson was featured in the 194th installment of the Democrat-Enquirer’s “Vinton County’s Living Pioneers” series. Atkinson was once a publisher for another area newspaper, the McArthur Republican Tribune. He also served as a Vinton County commissioner and as a the county’s Clerk of Courts.
- In ads, Gill Chevrolet sold a 1957 Chevy six-cylinder for $1,295.
- At the movies: Vinton in McArthur played “The Boy and the Laughing Dog.”
50 years ago...
From the June 11, 1970 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- The Vinton County Consolidated High School Class of 1970 held their commencement ceremony. Deborah Webb and Christyne Will were class co-valedictorians. Salutatorians were Carol Allen and Benny Jones.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “Marooned,” starring Gregory Peck, Gene Hackman and Richard Crenna.
40 years ago...
From the June 11, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
The Vinton County Athletic Boosters announced plans for the upcoming Fourth of July Celebration: the event would feature pageants, music and a parade. The parade marshal that year would be
- Eldon Wyckoff.
- Two Vinton County men were charged with breaking and entering following a spree of burglaries of McArthur area businesses.
- In ads, Guys and Gals Boutique sold Western hats for $5 each as a part of a Fathers Day Special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.