70 years ago...
From the May 25, 1950 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- An Ohio University student’s day at Lake Hope was interrupted when he had a heart attack. The 20-year-old student was recovering well at a hospital in Columbus.
- The New York Coal Company, which owned the land that was the village of Oreton (one of the oldest settlements in Vinton County), notified all people living in the vicinity that they would need to vacate their homes. The Eberts store, the “lone business establishment for some thirty odd years” in that area, had until September to vacate.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady.” The Vinton in McArthur played “Mysterious Desperado” and “Eagle Squadron.”
60 years ago...
From the May 26, 1960 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Edward J. Sheets, a veteran state highway patrol trooper, resigned to accept a position as a rural mail carrier for McArthur Route 2.
- Plans continued for the three youth campsites expected to come to Vinton County. one in Knox, one in Brown and the other in Harrison Township.
- In ads, Dodrill Ford Sales sold a 1959 Custom 300 two-door for $1,745
.
50 years ago...
From the May 28, 1970 edition for the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
Valedictorians and salutatorians of the Class of 1970 at McArthur High School were announ
- ced. Deborah Jo Webb and Christyne Will were the class’ co-valedictorians; Carol Allen and Benny Jones were named co-salutatorians.
- At the movies: the Louvee in Wellston played “Cactus Flower,” starring Walter Matt Lau, Ingrid Bergman and Goldie Hawn.
- Cadet Gary R. Swingle, the son of Leroy Swingle, of McArthur, graduated from the United Military Academy at West Point.
40 years ago...
From the May 28, 1980 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- A revamped EMS squad car was delivered to McArthur. The cost to upgrade the vehicle with up-to-date technology was $20,000.
- Jeff Morgan won first place in the New Straitsville Moonshine Festival five-string banjo picking contest, taking home the grand prize of $100. He was a part of a bluegrass group, the “Wildwood Ramblers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.