70 years ago...
From the July 5, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- A strike began at Baker Wood Company on Saturday, July 1 as workers fought for new contracts. Over 100 workers joined the efforts.
- The Village of McArthur had completed ordering street signs at nearly each street corner within village limits. One section in the southern section of the town remained unmarked and signs were expected to be paced later that week.
- 219 young men from Vinton County were reported to be serving in the U.S. military according to the local draft board clerk Helen Morrison.
60 years ago...
From the July 6, 1961 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:
- Results of the 1961 Little Miss and Miss Vinton County were announced with Kimberly Haney of McArthur taking the Little Miss crown and Sharon Rose of Hamden becoming Miss Vinton County. Barbara Conway won first attendant and Connie Allen placed as second attendant.
- Two thefts of strip mining equipment and one burglary of a church were reported to Sheriff Steele.
- Scouts for the Pittsburg Pirates visited McArthur for their third annual tryout weekend. They stated they saw more talent here in McArthur than in Columbus. 73 total players attended.
40 years ago...
From the July 1, 1981 edition of the Vinton County Courier:
- Levies are requested to be placed on the Nov. ballot by Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library, Children’s Services department, and the Sehriff’s Department. Commissioner John Simmons stated they would consider the requests and that every is in dire straights.
- Seven young women are competing for the title of Miss Vinton County. Donna Thacker, Laurie Ward, Mary Prater, Kelly West, Mary Collins, Nancy Collins, and Connie Hagen will compete on the 4th for the crown.
- A half page spread covering the foster care system in Vinton County was printed. The piece was composed by Jeff Wyckoff, a social worker. The Riggs, Sowers, and Ousley families were highlighted in the piece for their involvement in the program.
